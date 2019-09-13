Delhi

Odd-even vehicle scheme to be back in Delhi from Nov. 4 to 15

Photo for representation

Photo for representation   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

CM Arvind Kejriwal also announced measures such as the distribution of free anti-pollution masks

The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will return to the capital for the third time in November, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

The scheme would be enforced from November 4 to 15 and was part of a seven-point action plan mainly aimed at combating the detrimental effect of stubble burning in the neighboring States, he said.

“Studies have been conducted on the effect of the scheme and say that when it is enforced, air pollution in Delhi is reduced by 10 to 13%,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“Though it is an emergency measure, in November, the smoke emanating due to stubble burning from other States creates an emergency-like situation in the city, making it a gas chamber. So, we will be implementing the scheme,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also announced measures such as the distribution of free anti-pollution masks. He appealed to people to avoid bursting crackers on Diwali in late October and make more use of public transport.

A day before, Mr. Kejriwal met with environment experts for suggestions on making a strong winter air pollution action plan for the city.

The experts, the government said on Thursday, supported the efficacy of the odd-even scheme as well as the use of pollution masks as effective short-term pollution mitigation measures.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 1:56:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/odd-even-vehicle-scheme-to-be-back-in-delhi-from-nov-4-to-15/article29408007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY