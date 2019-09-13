Odd-even vehicle scheme to be back in Delhi from Nov. 4 to 15

The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will return to the capital for the third time in November, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

The scheme would be enforced from November 4 to 15 and was part of a seven-point action plan mainly aimed at combating the detrimental effect of stubble burning in the neighboring States, he said.

“Studies have been conducted on the effect of the scheme and say that when it is enforced, air pollution in Delhi is reduced by 10 to 13%,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“Though it is an emergency measure, in November, the smoke emanating due to stubble burning from other States creates an emergency-like situation in the city, making it a gas chamber. So, we will be implementing the scheme,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also announced measures such as the distribution of free anti-pollution masks. He appealed to people to avoid bursting crackers on Diwali in late October and make more use of public transport.

A day before, Mr. Kejriwal met with environment experts for suggestions on making a strong winter air pollution action plan for the city.

The experts, the government said on Thursday, supported the efficacy of the odd-even scheme as well as the use of pollution masks as effective short-term pollution mitigation measures.