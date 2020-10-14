OBC aspirants get time to upload papers

DU approves over 7,600 applications for admission in 2 days

Following concerns over submissions of certificates under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category, Delhi University on Tuesday clarified that aspirants will be given a 14-day window to upload the latest certificate.

‘Due to pandemic’

Many of the aspirants had failed to procure the latest caste certificates due to the ongoing pandemic.

Putting their applications on hold, several colleges had asked them to furnish the latest certificate. According to the university, students will be required to take an undertaking that in case the student fails to provide the certificate their admission will stand cancelled.

The university also said: “In case any documents are found false at the time of physical verification of certificates, the admission is liable to be cancelled. In the meantime, applicants may be allowed to take admission by submitting a self-attested copy of acknowledgment slip and undertaking of ensuring the production of the certificate within the stipulated period.”

In two days, DU has received 49,712 applications out of which 7,640 have been approved. Out of the approved students, 6,790 have paid the fees.

Admissions under the first cut-off list will remain open till 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Applicants can, however, pay the fees till Friday.