NPPA fixes prices of 58 drug formulations

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail and ceiling prices of 58 formulations used for treatment of various ailments, including cardiac conditions, anxiety disorders, hepatitis C and diabetes.

The national drug pricing regulator has fixed the retail prices of 56 formulations and capped the ceiling prices of two formulations, a notification on its website said. The prices have been fixed/ revised under the Drug (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, it said.

The regulator has fixed retail prices of drugs manufactured and marketed by various firms. The drugs include sofosbuvir and ledipasvir tablets used for treatment of hepatitis C. It has also fixed the retail price of teneligliptin metformin tablet (teneblu M forte) used for treatment of diabetes. The NPPA has capped the ceiling prices of digoxin and furosemide oral liquids.

The regulator is mandated to fix/ revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations, and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The NPPA implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for controlled drugs from consumers.