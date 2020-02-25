Now, Kapil Mishra appeals for peace

A day after he set a three-day “deadline” for the Delhi police to ensure that the streets of Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh were cleared of those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP leader Kapil Mishra appealed for “peace” on Monday.

On Saturday evening, the BJP leader tweeted a video alleging that the main Jaffrabad road had been “occupied”, followed by another tweet, on Sunday morning, ostensibly showing a stage being erected in the area for the protest. Mr. Mishra later visited the area.

‘Three-day ultimatum’

On Sunday, Mr. Mishra had said, “A three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police – get the streets of Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh cleared. After this don’t explain anything to us. We will not listen to you. Just three days.”

Mr. Mishra’s appeal for peace on Monday, however, was followed by a tweet in which he alleged that anti-CAA protesters are running riot in Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Karawal Nagar, Maujpur, Babarpur and Jaffrabad. “Petrol pumps, homes, temples are being subjected to damage and arson. The situation is horrifying. The police should immediately forcefully remove them [protesters] from Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” he said.

AAP’s Abdul Rehman, the MLA of Seelampur constituency of which Jaffrabad is a part, on Monday blamed Mr. Mishra for aggravating the situation. “All this violence happened after Kapil Mishra came here and flared up the situation with his statements,” he said.