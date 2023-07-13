Northeast Delhi riots: Court slaps fine on accused who went for Amarnath Yatra on hearing date

July 13, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on an accused for causing adjournment of proceedings in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The court said the absence was “deliberate” after the lawyer for the accused mentioned that he had gone for Amarnath Yatra

The fine was imposed by Additional Sessions Judge, Karkadooma court, Pulastya Pramachala, who was hearing a case registered by the Gokalpuri police station against six accused, who were booked for rioting, mischief and other charges during the riots. The case is the stage of presenting prosecution evidence.

The court noted that Sonu, an accused, was absent for hearing on Tuesday. It was stated by counsel of the accused that he had gone to Amarnath Yatra and therefore was unable to appear before the court and sought adjournment.

“Today’s date was announced to all the accused well in advance,” the court said, adding that the given reason is also not one which could be treated to be a case of exigency.

“Rather, it is a case of pre-planned journey. In these circumstances, I am not satisfied with the reasons for absence of accused Sonu, which is also causing adjournment in the case today,” the court noted.

Besides imposing the penalty, the court asked the accused to show cause why his bail should not be cancelled for breaching the terms of his personal bond and for deliberate absence. The next hearing is on Thursday.