HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Northeast Delhi riots: Court slaps fine on accused who went for Amarnath Yatra on hearing date

The court said the absence was “deliberate”, asks accused to show cause why his bail should not be cancelled

July 13, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
The vandalised remains of a Madeena Masjid in the Shiv Vihar area of North-East Delhi, which witnessed most of the violence the 2020 riots on March 14, 2020.. File. (For representational purpose only)

The vandalised remains of a Madeena Masjid in the Shiv Vihar area of North-East Delhi, which witnessed most of the violence the 2020 riots on March 14, 2020.. File. (For representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A Delhi court has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on an accused for causing adjournment of proceedings in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The court said the absence was “deliberate” after the lawyer for the accused mentioned that he had gone for Amarnath Yatra

The fine was imposed by Additional Sessions Judge, Karkadooma court, Pulastya Pramachala, who was hearing a case registered by the Gokalpuri police station against six accused, who were booked for rioting, mischief and other charges during the riots. The case is the stage of presenting prosecution evidence.

Also Read | 2020 Delhi riots: HC orders recording ‘eyewitness’ statement in anthem case

The court noted that Sonu, an accused, was absent for hearing on Tuesday. It was stated by counsel of the accused that he had gone to Amarnath Yatra and therefore was unable to appear before the court and sought adjournment.

ALSO READ
Organisers of Hindu Rashtra Panchayat in northeast Delhi booked

“Today’s date was announced to all the accused well in advance,” the court said, adding that the given reason is also not one which could be treated to be a case of exigency.

“Rather, it is a case of pre-planned journey. In these circumstances, I am not satisfied with the reasons for absence of accused Sonu, which is also causing adjournment in the case today,” the court noted.

Besides imposing the penalty, the court asked the accused to show cause why his bail should not be cancelled for breaching the terms of his personal bond and for deliberate absence. The next hearing is on Thursday.

Related Topics

India / Delhi / Delhi violence 2020

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.