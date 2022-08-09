Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut

The self-styled politician was wanted for assaulting a woman who questioned him for encroaching on common area of a posh Noida society

Four days after he allegedly assaulted and abused a fellow female resident of a Noida society, local politician Shrikant Tyagi was nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on August 9.

“Tyagi was arrested from Meerut where he was hiding at a close friend’s house. Tyagi and three others have been arrested from Meerut. They are being brought to Noida by our team,” Alok Singh Commissioner of Noida Police confirmed.

The arrest has come after Noida police detained Mr. Tyagi’s wife for the second time in 48 hours. A GST team also reached the shops run by Mr. Tyagi in the Bhangel market of Noida.

Mr. Tyagi absconded after the Friday incident where he could be seen heckling a female resident of Omaxe Grande society for questioning him over allegedly encroaching the common area by planting palm trees. In a video he could be heard saying, “If you touch my plants, I will touch you.” On August 8, a bulldozer of the Noida Authority brought down the illegal structure amid cheers.

Mr. Tyagi described himself as a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on social media but the ruling party distanced itself from him. On Tuesday, a photo of Mr. Tyagi with former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya surfaced on social media. Mr. Maurya had switched to the Samajwadi Party before the Assembly polls.

BJP MLA Atul Garg commented Mr. Maurya brought Mr. Tyagi to the BJP as part of his “dowry” when he shifted from Bahujan Samaj Party to the BJP. Mr. Maurya claimed he had never met Mr. Tyagi alone and that it was a courtesy meet.