Noida metro to come up with new corridors in new year

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Saturday said that new corridors and other initiatives are under consideration for commuters in the upcoming year.

Among the three proposed corridors — Noida Sector 41 to Knowledge Park-V, Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden and Depot Station to Boraki corridor — the Uttar Pradesh government on December 23 had approved the first phase of the first corridor. While the detailed project report (DPR) of the second corridor is under revision, the DPR for the third one is yet to be prepared.

The 14.9-km Noida Sector 51-Knowledge Park-V corridor will have nine stations to be developed in two phases, said NMRC officials.

“The first phase will be 9-km-long and have five stations starting from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida West. The approval for this first phase was granted by the State government on December 3,” officials said.

Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director, NMRC, and CEO, Noida Authority said, “We are committed to serve the public at large and are confident that in the years to come, the commuters from Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida will enjoy world-class public transport. The upcoming metro lines will change the entire face of Noida and Greater Noida.”

The approximately 30-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line was inaugurated in January this year and the average daily ridership increased from 11,852 in the first month to 20,390 in December.

“NMRC witnessed a record ridership of 39,451 commuters on September 19 this year and recorded the highest-ever earning of 11.97 lakh on a single day,” officials said.

To ease commute between the Aqua Line and the Delhi metro’s Blue Line, which are not internally connected, the NMRC had also started providing e-rickshaw services.

The NMRC added that other initiatives like “pink stations” to denote women empowerment, development of theme-based metro markets near parking lots, electrical vehicle charging stations within metro premises and others will be taken.