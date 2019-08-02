Noida gets its first ‘pink toilet’, 10 more to come up

Noida on Thursday got its first ‘pink toilet’ dedicated to women with facilities for sanitary napkins and baby care.

The toilet, located in the Sector 50 market, was inaugurated by Noida Authority Chairman Alok Tandon and CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

“This ‘pink toilet’ has essentially been made keeping in mind the needs of women and girls. It will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be used absolutely free of cost,” Ms. Maheshwari said.

“There is a vending machine for sanitary napkins in the toilet and it also has a proper disposal system. More such toilets will come up in the city soon and their location is being surveyed. Ten more are expected to come up within the next two months,” she added. Ms. Maheshwari had ordered the construction of such toilets.