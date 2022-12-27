HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noida Authority issues ₹235-crore payment notice to DLF over Mall of India land compensation

The DLF, however, says it was yet to receive the communication.

December 27, 2022 10:54 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Noida

PTI
A partial front side of the DLF Mall of India, Noida.

A partial front side of the DLF Mall of India, Noida. | Photo Credit: dlfmallofindia.com

The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF to pay ₹235 crore as compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India has been built, a senior official said here.

The DLF, however, said it was yet to receive the communication.

The development comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order on May 5 in which it had directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veerana Reddy.

"Yes," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, confirming that the notice has been issued.

Another senior official told PTI that the notice was issued to DLF on December 23 and the amount has to be remitted in 15 days.

When contacted, a DLF spokesperson said in a statement: "We have not received any notice. Once we get it, we will review it."

The DLF Mall of India is located in Sector 18, Noida's commercial hub.

The land where the mall has been built was acquired by the Noida Authority, which functions under the UP government's Industrial Development Ministry, in 2005 from Mr. Reddy and was later auctioned to DLF.

A major part of the compensation to Mr. Reddy remains unpaid and the case reached the Supreme Court, according to an official.

Related Topics

local authority / Uttar Pradesh / shopping

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.