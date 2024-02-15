GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nod to acquire land for Urban Extension Road-II by Delhi L-G

The road aims to serve as the city’s third Ring Road, a Raj Niwas official said

February 15, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved acquisition of over two bighas of land in south-west Delhi’s Bharthal village for completion of the Urban Extension Road II (UER-II), a Raj Niwas official said on Wednesday.

The UER-II, a long-pending project proposed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in its Master Plan for Delhi-2041, aims to serve as the city’s third Ring Road, an official said.

The road will help decongest Dhaula Kuan and other sections of both outer and inner Ring Roads as well as create a bypass between north and south-west Delhi, the official added.

In April 2016, the DDA had made the request for acquiring the land to the Delhi government. However, the process was delayed due to several pending litigations.

