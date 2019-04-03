No statehood promise in Cong manifesto irks AAP

The Congress in its election manifesto assured full statehood to Puducherry but in the case of Delhi, only promised to amend the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991.

The Congress said that it would amend the Act to “make it clear that the Lieutenant-Governor shall act the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers except in matters concerning the three reserved subjects”. The three reserved subjects are land, police and public order.

The Aam Aadmi Party that is projecting full statehood as its central campaign theme was irked by the manifesto. Also it comes after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party would discuss the possibility of an alliance with the Congress following Mr. Gandhi’s statement that the Congress was “open” and “flexible” to alliances.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai hit out at the Congress for not including full statehood for Delhi in its manifesto and said the Congress had betrayed the Delhiites. Mr. Rai said AAP had proposed that the area under the New Delhi Municipal Council can remain with the Centre, but the rest of Delhi should be under a full State government.

‘Double standards’

He said the State Congress had promised full statehood for Delhi in its manifesto for the 2015 Assembly elections, but had now adopted “double standards” for Delhi. He urged the Congress to rethink the matter and include statehood for Delhi in its manifesto.

Commenting on the issue of statehood, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had said that full statehood would not be an election promise as the Delhi Congress had earlier demanded full statehood but the Central government had denied it as the rules had been clearly stated in the Constitution.

Ms. Dikshit had recently said, “When you are in power, you cannot make excuses for not serving the people because of the rules of the Constitution. You need to work within the rules and deliver.”