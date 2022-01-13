Delhi

‘No separate pass needed for night, weekend curfew’

A separate pass will not be required for movement during the night and weekend curfew if someone who is part of, or associated with the essential services has already got an e-pass in January, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Wednesday.

“It is clarified that an e-pass possessed by a person on or after January 4 for movement connected to ‘essential goods and services’ or under the ‘exempted category’ shall be valid during the entire period of imposition of night and weekend curfew,” the DDMA order said.

Individuals associated with medical establishments, financial institutions, transportation and food produce among others fall under the essential and exempted categories. A government estimate puts the number of e-passes issued to such citizens at over one lakh.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 3:02:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/no-separate-pass-needed-for-night-weekend-curfew/article38262690.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY