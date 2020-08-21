No positive cases among inmates at Delhi prisons

The Delhi Prisons department on Friday said that all the inmates who had contracted COVID-19 have recovered and now, there are no cases among the prisoners in all the three jail complexes.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said the pandemic situation has improved in Delhi Prisons. “In August, only two inmates of Tihar tested positive for COVID-19 and both have recovered. As on Friday, there is no inmate who is COVID-19 positive in the three jail complexes of Delhi – Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli,” he said.

“A total of 63 prison inmates tested positive, out of which 61 have recovered and two died,” he said. Mr. Goel said that the first inmate tested positive on May 13 in Rohini Jail. Two COVID-19-positive inmates of Mandoli Jail unfortunately died on June 15 and July 4. Both were senior citizens, he said.

Meanwhile, two staffers are yet to recover from the virus. According to prison administration, a total of 169 staffers – 87 Delhi Jail staffers and 82 Tamil Nadu Special Police staffers – tested positive, out of which 167 have recovered.