Delhi

No pass needed if you have confirmed travel ticket

Gurugram private hospitals cannot deny treatment to COVID-19 patients

The district administration on Monday directed private hospitals not to refuse treatment to COVID-19 patients and also allowed movement without pass between Delhi and Gurugram for those carrying confirmed air and train e-tickets.

The late evening directions by District Magistrate, Amit Khatri, said, “Private hospitals/nursing homes in Gurugram shall not refuse any patient approaching them for treatment of COVID-19 infection and other critical services”. The orders asserted that action would be initiated against the hospital under the Epidemic Act, 1897, without any prior notice, in case of violation.

Mr. Khatri told The Hindu that there were instances brought to notice when emergency and urgent treatment was denied to COVID-19 patients. He said that such patients could be transferred to government-designated COVID-19 hospitals on case-to-case basis.

Many private hospital doctors and expectant mothers had raised questions over the lack of clarity on the protocol in case pregnant woman test positive before delivery. The district administration has designated a polyclinic in Sector 31 for such deliveries.

Mr. Khatri said, “Passengers who have a confirmed air/train e-ticket in their name shall be allowed to travel from the airport/railway station to their home/destination and vice versa. They will not require any movement pass for it”. The orders said that private cab operators were allowed to operate.

Ghaziabad seals border

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad administration on Monday sealed its border with Delhi again in view of the rising cases in the district in the last few days, according to an official order. Essential services will be allowed to move across the two cities after showing identity cards.

Coronavirus
