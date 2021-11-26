No new taxes proposed in North Corporation budget

An increase in property tax by 2% to be considered

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday presented its budget estimates for the financial year 2022-2023 with the estimated income standing at ₹5,811.72 crore. The civic body also presented the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2021-2022 with the estimated income standing at ₹7,330.81 crore — the previous estimate for the current financial year stood at ₹7,728.29 crore.

The liabilities of the North Corporation increased to ₹8,803.25 crore from last year’s total of ₹7,523.97.

No new taxes were proposed in the budget, however, North body Commissioner Sanjay Goel requested the civic body leaders to consider an increase in property taxes by 2% and decrease of rebate from 15% to 10% for commercial and residential areas.

Reduced grants

According to the North civic body, the Delhi Government reduced the basic tax assignment (BTA) and other grants by 20% “in the middle” of the current financial year.

Among the future projects presented under the budget was the provision of over 500 liquid medical oxygen beds for all hospitals under the North body. An increase in the provision of ICU beds and paediatric beds was also proposed.

The procurement of eight mobile compactors and 20 Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations (FCTS) was also proposed to improve waste collection and processing. Procurement of new equipment worth ₹34.07 crore, ₹34.97 crore and ₹17.52 crore were approved for three zones: City-SP zone, Karol Bagh zone and Narela zone respectively.

The civic body said that the “height of garbage” at the Bhalswa landfill site was reduced by “11 metres” through biomining and processing of legacy waste.

“At least 24 trommel machines have already been set up and 30 machines are under pre-installation testing process. So far, 19.45 lakh tonnes of garbage have been segregated,” the statement read.

‘Unpaid salaries’

Responding to the non-payment of salaries and dearness allowance (DA) of health workers at hospitals, Standing Committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that “DA will be given along with their salaries for the month of January”.

“Not just health workers, there are employees, including the commissioner who haven’t been paid salaries for three months. However, we have ensured that safai karamcharis have been paid their salaries. Regarding the request for a hike in property tax and a reduction in rebates, we will consult with the members concerned. It is a minor request and our aim will also be to ensure that we collect taxes from the 12 lakh properties under the civic body. We previously slashed tax rates and initiated other schemes, so this should help with tax collection,” said Mr. Jain