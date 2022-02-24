No Lokayukta in Delhi since Dec. 2020: Cong.

Party cites RTI reply, says 304 cases pending with Lokyukta office

The post for Lokayukta in the Capital has been lying vacant since December 2020 and as many as 304 cases are pending in the Lokayukta office as of December 31, 2021, said the Delhi Congress on Wednesday citing an RTI (Right to Information) plea reply accessed by it.

The party said the RTI reply also states that the Lokayukta office has received 100 complaints against 36 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

The Delhi Congress questioned why the post has been left lying vacant for over a year and why a party, which came to power promising to tackle all corruption cases against officials and elected representatives, was not making an appointment to such a crucial post.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who came to power on the anti-corruption plank promising to constitute the Jan Lokpal as soon as he assumed charge, has forgotten all about his promises, and Lokpal seems to have become a “jokepal”. “Rewa Khetrapal was appointed the Lokayukta in 2015 and her tenure ended in 2020. Since then, the post has been lying vacant and corruption cases have been piling up with the Lokayukta. Mr. Kejriwal is turning a blind eye to corruption to protect the corrupt,” Mr. Kumar said.