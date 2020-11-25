No headway in Nandnagri father-son murder

They were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity

A day after a 50-year-old man and his son were killed after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in north-east Delhi’s Nandnagri, no arrest has been made in the case yet, police said.

“We have identified the suspects and have also questioned several others. Efforts are under way to nab them,” said a senior police officer.

The incident took place when Qureshi was on his way to a mosque in his locality. Qureshi had gone just a few meters from his house when two to three men allegedly intercepted him following which a scuffle broke out. One of the attackers then shot him, police said.

Qureshi was shot on the head while his son was also attacked with a sharp-edged weapon after he rushed towards his father to save him, police said. The two were taken to a nearby hospital where Qureshi was declared brought dead by the doctors. His 22-year-old son, Jabaz Qureshi, was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died during the treatment, a police officer said.

Both the father-son duo was previously found involved in criminal cases, they said.

The deceased, Zulfikar Qureshi, was a BJP worker, said Delhi BJP media cell head Navin Kumar.