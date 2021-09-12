Delhi

No COVID deaths for 4th day

The city reported no one new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the fourth consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, 35 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,211. A total of 74,540 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.05%.

Of the total cases, 14,12,716 people have recovered and there are only 412 active cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock in the city on Saturday would last for five days, as per another bulletin.

A total of 1,41,662 vaccinations were administered in the city on Friday and a total of 1,48,80,773 doses have been given till now.


