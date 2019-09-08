No bail to Michel in VVIP chopper deal case

A Delhi court on Saturday refused to grant bail to Christian Michel in the VVIP chopper deal case.
Dismissing the bail application, Special Judge Arvind Kumar said: “As per CBI, the investigation is at crucial stage on some aspects and accused, being highly linked, may influence the witnesses to be examined and may tamper with evidence.”
“He is a British nationalIt is noted that NBWs were issued against accused on 24.09.2015 and the accused was arrested in Dubai and thereafter was extradited to India on 04.12.2018. It is not that the accused had joined investigation in India or appeared before this court, on his own. The accused also did not join investigation in Italy. He cannot claim parity with other accused in view of his aforesaid conduct...Application for bail filed by accused is, thus, dismissed,” the Judge said.
