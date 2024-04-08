‘No action on AAP plaint so far’: Atishi questions EC’s neutrality

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
April 08, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday questioned the neutrality of the Election Commission (EC), saying while it sent a notice to her within 12 hours of the BJP filing a complaint, her party’s plaint over “objectionable” posters against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has elicited no response till now.

The Minister was served a notice by the poll panel over her “join the BJP or face jail” remark. Ms. Atishi said the EC is yet to send a notice to the BJP over the posters, which dubbed the Chief Minister as “corrupt”.

The posters had surfaced in parts of Delhi ahead of March 31, the day Opposition’s INDIA bloc held a mega rally in the city’s historic Ramlila Maidan. AAP had filed a complaint regarding the posters on April 5.

“Will the Election Commission only send notices to Opposition parties?” Ms. Atishi said in a post on X.

‘Bid to tarnish image’

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it is shocking to see Ms. Atishi repeatedly questioning the impartiality of the EC.

“Atishi, who has pledged to the Constitution, is tarnishing the image of a constitutional body such as the Election Commission for petty political motives,” he said.

