Nirbhaya convicts restless, in tears ahead of execution

After all four convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case came to know about their hanging on Friday morning, they started sobbing and refused the evening tea on Thursday.

The Tihar jail authorities held a meeting over preparations besides doing a final trial run.

A Tihar jail officer said that after the convicts were informed that the Delhi court has rejected a plea seeking a stay on their executions, they were found to be restless and sobbing. The convicts have been kept in separate wards.

Counsellor allotted

“They even tried to harm themselves but were stopped by the jail staff. They have been put under surveillance. A counsellor was asked to talk to them. The jail staff have been instructed to keep a watch on them. Staff will be stationed outside each of their [convicts’] wards to keep a watch on their activities,” said the officer. The officer said that they were following procedures as mentioned in the Tihar jail manual.

The bodies will be shifted to DDU Hospital by 8 a.m. for post-mortem.

The convicts have been allowed to meet their family members one last time. All took the opportunity except for Akshay as nobody from his family turned up.

The families have not informed the authorities whether they would take the bodies for cremation. The Tihar authorities will cremate the bodies as per procedure if the families refuse, said the officer.

He added that the money earned by the convicts during their stay in jail will be handed over to their family members since they have not mentioned any beneficiary or signed any will.

Just before the convicts will be taken to the gallows, the Jail Superintendent will meet them in his cell. The Superintendent shall read out a translation of the warrant in vernacular to the convicts.

Any other documents requiring attestation by the convicts, such as his will, shall thereafter be signed and attested in the presence of the Superintendent.

All other prisoners will remain locked when the execution will be carried out at 5.30 on Friday morning.