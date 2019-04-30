NGT seeks report over allegations of pollution caused by garbage vehicles

Following a plea alleging noise pollution caused by “hooters” in garbage collection vehicles in Ghaziabad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to furnish an action taken report in the matter.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “To consider the matter further, we find it necessary to seek a factual and action taken [report] in the matter from Municipal Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad, which may be furnished to this tribunal within two months.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by city resident Ved Prakash Aggarwal, alleging noise and air pollution as a result of the garbage vehicles.

Noise pollution

“Grievance in the application is against noise pollution and air pollution caused by the vehicles used by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, [used] for collection of garbage. Hooters are said to have been installed in the vehicles which are creating noise pollution,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations in the plea.

Further the plea said, “The vehicles are not covered which results in air pollution from the garbage.”