NGT imposes ₹10,000 fine on officials

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner and the Executive Officer of the civic body for their failure to remove encroachments in the green belts as per earlier directions of the green panel.
A Bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore asked the municipal corporation to execute its order on removal of encroachments within 30 days.
“The facts and circumstances leave no room of doubt that compliance of the order of the tribunal have not been made so far, much less to say within a period of 30 days even from December 11, 2019. The tribunal has no option but to pass order is respect of the failure on the part of the officer of the Municipal Corporation to execute the order within 30 days,” the Bench said.
