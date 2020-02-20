Delhi

NGT imposes ₹10,000 fine on officials

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner and the Executive Officer of the civic body for their failure to remove encroachments in the green belts as per earlier directions of the green panel.

A Bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore asked the municipal corporation to execute its order on removal of encroachments within 30 days.

“The facts and circumstances leave no room of doubt that compliance of the order of the tribunal have not been made so far, much less to say within a period of 30 days even from December 11, 2019. The tribunal has no option but to pass order is respect of the failure on the part of the officer of the Municipal Corporation to execute the order within 30 days,” the Bench said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 1:39:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ngt-imposes-10000-fine-on-officials/article30865297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY