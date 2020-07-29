NGT grants Haryana govt. more time to deal with waste management

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted the Haryana government an extension of time to take remedial action against unscientific handling of solid waste. It also added that coercive action will be taken against authorities in case of non-compliance.
A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “We grant last opportunity for remedial action, failing which there will be no option left with the tribunal except to take coercive measures in view of clear potential for damage to the environment, human life and health.”
Taking note of a July 15 report furnished by the State government, the Bench further added: “A report has been filed by the State of Haryana which does not show adequate progress in terms of the statutory rules while some steps have been taken.”
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Vinod Kumar Bansal, who sought remedial action against unscientific handling of solid waste in Sirsa district. Following the petition, the tribunal had sought a factual and action taken report from the civic body and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.
