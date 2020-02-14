NGT calls for coercive steps against Defence Ministry official

Expressing displeasure over failure of an official from the Defence Ministry to appear before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the green panel has said that “coercive measures” against the official concerned was necessary.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel had earlier summoned the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence to appear before the Bench and furnish a report on a plea seeking scientific disposal of waste generated by weapons, hospitals and other establishments of the armed forces.

Unheeded court order

“The order [to be present] was duly conveyed by email but no response has been received nor has the Joint Secretary concerned cared to appear. In view of repeated failures, coercive measures have become necessary against the concerned Joint secretary, including attachment of salary and issuance of warrant,” the Bench observed.

Further, the Bench directed the Ministry of Defence to provide the name of the official concerned to the tribunal within two weeks.

Earlier, the green panel had directed the Ministry to file a status report on the plea after taking into account the relevant facts and status of compliance of environmental norms.

According to the plea filed by Anil Chopra, a retired Air Marshal, some of the establishments under the armed forces lacked the requisite knowledge on ecological issues and solution to the environmental challenges. The plea contended that the waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities needed to be scientifically disposed in the interest of public health and environment.