NGT asks DJB to act against sewage plant in Kondli

Following a plea seeking action against a sewage treatment plant operating in violation of norms in Kondli, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Jal Board to take action.
Noting that the DJB has “consistently failed” to take action, the NGT said that a fine of ₹5 lakh per month will be imposed on the CEO of the DJB if steps are not taken by May 31.
A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Counsel for the DJB submits that requisite steps have still not been taken, but the same will be completed before the month of May, 2021.”
“Even though for consistent failure of the DJB, we are inclined to award heavy costs. We defer this aspect till the next day with a direction that if the needful is not done even by May 31,the CEO, DJB, will be liable to pay cost of ₹5 lakh per month till compliance,” the Bench said.
It also directed the DJB to furnish a compliance report before the next date of hearing.
The directions came when the panel was hearing a plea moved by a resident welfare association that sought remedial action against the plant in Kondli.
