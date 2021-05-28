Delhi

NGO provides oxygen to city hospitals

An initiative that began in the wake of acute oxygen shortage across the Capital when the second wave of the COVID-19 surged is still providing oxygen to almost a dozen hospitals in west Delhi.

The Udaan Charitable Foundation, with the West Delhi administration, had rolled out oxygen supply vehicles to assist hospitals.

The initiative is functional 24x7 for all hospitals in the district, said Harish Sahni. A carrier vehicle called an ‘oxygen supply vehicle’ is loaded with oxygen cylinders and then dispatched to hospitals which require urgent supply.

The service has been able to cater to the oxygen demands of over a dozen hospitals including, Tilak Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi, Ganesh Nagar, Meera Bagh, Gagan Vihar among others.

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 11:00:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ngo-provides-oxygen-to-city-hospitals/article34671116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY