New Year celebrations throw traffic out of gear in Delhi

Massive traffic snarls were witnessed in Delhi on Wednesday as scores of people flocked to India Gate and Connaught Place for New Year celebrations.

Entry and exit gates of five Delhi Metro stations were closed in the evening to ease the rush of passengers.

The Delhi Traffic Police have been constantly alerting commuters about vehicular traffic through its official handle on Twitter to avoid any inconvenience.

Commuters were stuck in traffic jams on roads leading to India Gate, Connaught Place and ITO.

“Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The police said traffic was heavy around India Gate and C-Hexagon due to visitors and a heavy volume of motorists.

It advised people coming from Noida to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi since road No.13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was closed for traffic movement.

Vehicular movement was affected in north Delhi due to the breakdown of a truck on Prembari flyover, officials said.

“Traffic movement is closed on Jai Singh road from Ashok road side due to heavy volume of vehicles,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

“Traffic will remain heavy from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to ongoing work by PWD. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it tweeted.