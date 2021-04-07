New ‘lab on wheels’ to teach students science

Facility has 17 computers, a 3D printer

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a lab on wheels, which is part of Delhi Technological University’s (DTU) Education Reaches You scheme, on Tuesday. The lab will impart science education to students in Delhi government schools and under privileged children.

The Minister also inaugurated DTU’s new classroom complex Pragya Bhawan and a new centre for the Department of Design.

Customised bus

The lab on wheels is a customised bus with 17 computers, two televisions, one 3D printer, cameras and normal printer that will hop around the city to give educational lectures, tutorials and teach school students as part of its outreach programme for guiding students in the domains of maths, science and advanced technology.

After inaugurating the lab, Mr. Sisodia said that it will add joy in learning for students as it will act as an information and guidance cell. He urged all the 14,000 students of DTU to become mentors for at least one student so that students of Delhi government schools can receive the best guidance to be future-ready, and their dream of studying reputed courses like engineering can be fulfilled.

“Only building school infrastructure will not be sufficient to bring a mass movement in education. We need to empower our educational institutions to set minimum benchmarks and take firm guarantees that all students who graduate from our institutions would be able to stand on their feet,” Mr. Sisodia said.