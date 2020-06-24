Neighbour stabs 57-year-old for feeding stray dogs

A 57-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour, after the street dogs that the former fed charged at the latter in Central Delhi’s Paharganj, the police said on Wednesday.
On June 21 night, when Brij Mohan was feeding dogs, Prahlad picked up an argument with him after the dogs barked and charged at him, they said. Soon, the altercation became heated and they began to use abusive language.
Prahlad, who works as a DJ, warned Mohan that feeding strays could increase incidents of dog attacks in the area. Then the dogs barked and pounced on Prahald, who alleged that Mohan then mocked him saying even the dogs were complaining about him, the police said.
Prahlad then went home, but returned with a knife after sometime and stabbed Mohan. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died, the police said. A case was registered and an investigation was taken up to nab Prahlad, who went absconding, said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).
“After we received information that Prahlad was hiding somewhere near Krishna Market in Paharganj, we apprehended him,” he said.
The accused was arrested on Wednesday and the weapon of offence was also recovered, he added.
