NCW wants swift action in Tihar inmate rape case

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday urged the Delhi Police chief to take immediate action and submit a detailed report in the alleged rape of a Tihar jail woman inmate by a police constable.

According to a media report, the alleged incident took place on August 3 when the 42-year-old woman inmate was returning to Delhi after appearing before a court in Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Raped in moving train

She was allegedly raped in the toilet of a moving train by a Delhi Police constable, who was part of the team escorting her, according to a complaint filed at the New Delhi Railway Station police station on Monday.

The following day, she told a doctor in the Tihar Jail about the incident in the train.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the case, the women’s commission urged the Delhi Police to submit a detailed report in the case.

“The commission is anguished and has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter. The commission has urged the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to take immediate action in this regard and submit a detailed investigation report to the commission,” the NCW said in a statement.