Delhi

NCW wants swift action in Tihar inmate rape case

Panel asks police chief for detailed report

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday urged the Delhi Police chief to take immediate action and submit a detailed report in the alleged rape of a Tihar jail woman inmate by a police constable.

According to a media report, the alleged incident took place on August 3 when the 42-year-old woman inmate was returning to Delhi after appearing before a court in Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Raped in moving train

She was allegedly raped in the toilet of a moving train by a Delhi Police constable, who was part of the team escorting her, according to a complaint filed at the New Delhi Railway Station police station on Monday.

The following day, she told a doctor in the Tihar Jail about the incident in the train.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the case, the women’s commission urged the Delhi Police to submit a detailed report in the case.

“The commission is anguished and has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter. The commission has urged the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to take immediate action in this regard and submit a detailed investigation report to the commission,” the NCW said in a statement.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020

