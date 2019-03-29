Najafgarh lake: report from State govts sought

The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the Delhi and Haryana State governments on whether the Najafgarh jheel (lake) has been declared a waterbody.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the respective State governments to submit the report within one month. The directions came following a plea moved by an NGO, Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage, which claimed that despite passage of two years since the Haryana government assured the tribunal to declare the lake as a waterbody, no steps have been taken to check encroachments. The Bench said, “We consider it necessary to obtain a status and action taken report.”