Muzaffarpur shelter home: court reserves order on quantum of sentence for Feb. 11

File photo of Muzaffarpur shelter home case convict Brajesh Thakur.

File photo of Muzaffarpur shelter home case convict Brajesh Thakur.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI has sought life imprisonment for remainder of life for Brajesh Thakur and maximum punishment for the rest of the convicts.

A Delhi court on February 4 said it will announce the quantum of sentence for Brajesh Thakur and 18 others, convicted of sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, on February 11.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha, reserved the order for February 11, after the counsel appearing for CBI sought life imprisonment till remainder of life for Thakur.

The agency also sought maximum punishment for rest of the convicts.

The convicts have sought minimum punishment from the court.

The court had on January 20 convicted Thakur, who once unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on Bihar People’s Party (BPP) ticket, of several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and offences of rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code (IPC).

In its bulky judgement, running to 1,546 pages, the court had also convicted Thakur of offences under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and those relating to abetment. He was also convicted under Section 21 (failure to report commission of an offence) of the POCSO Act and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

