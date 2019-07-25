Municipal councillors pay homage to Sheila Dikshit

Municipal councillors from various political parties paid homage to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at a meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Women councillors from the BJP, including Veena Virmani and Poonam, said that Dikshit stood as an example for women leaders and was an inspiration for them.

‘Cordial behaviour’

Other BJP councillors spoke of the cordial way in which the former Chief Minister of Delhi would deal with officials and hailed it as an example to conduct themselves.

Regardless of which political party one belonged to, she would meet everyone with courtesy and listen to all of them properly, they said.

Congress councillor Mukesh Goyal spoke about Dikshit with teary eyes.

Praising her work in developing the infrastructure of the city, Mr. Goyal said that the use of CNG during her funeral was reflective of how she replaced diesel vehicles with CNG in the city.

On account of paying homage to different individuals who had passed away, no work has been undertaken in the last three House meetings of the North civic body.

Acknowledging this, Mayor Avtar Singh said that henceforth, to pay respects to the departed, the House will adjourn for half an hour and then resume work.