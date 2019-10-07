Mother Dairy franchise owner shot at; manhunt on

A 38-year-old Mother Dairy franchise owner was robbed after being shot at allegedly by three-bike borne men in north-east Delhi's Karawal Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

Nahar Singh, who sustained injuries in his ears, is said to be out of danger, they said.

On Saturday night, at 9.30 p.m., when Singh was inside the booth, three men on motorcycle arrived at the counter and enquired about the cost of paneer. Later, the accused tried to bargain saying they wanted to buy it for wedding purpose. They told the booth operator that they wanted to check a sample of the product and tried to enter the booth, an officer said.

When he resisted, one of them took out a pistol and pointed towards him, he said, adding that the accused then shot at Singh. Before fleeing the spot, they robbed ₹15,000-₹20,000 from him, the officer added.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, said DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya.