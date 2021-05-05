Moolchand nurse, three others arrested for selling Remdesivir at ₹70K each

Four persons, including a nurse at Moolchand hospital and another employee at IHBAS, have been arrested for allegedly stealing Remdesivir injections and selling them at ₹70,000 each.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the accused have been identified as Lalitesh (24), a nurse at Moolchand Hospital, Vipul Verma, record clerk at IHBAS, Vishal Kashyap, and Shubham.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Haiderpur Bus Stand and Vipul was arrested. Other three were held subsequently.

Lalitesh was deployed in the COVID ward of the hospital and used to procure unused Remdesivir injections of patients after they would get discharged. She would show that they have been used.

Following this, she would give the injections to her former classmate Shubham, who further sold it with the help of his accomplices — Vishal and Vipul.

7 injections recovered

The police claimed to have recovered seven injections from the accused.