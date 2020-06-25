Delhi

Monsoon arrives in Delhi 2 days earlier

Clouds gather in the sky over the Civic Centre building ahead of monsoon, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Clouds gather in the sky over the Civic Centre building ahead of monsoon, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

According to weather experts, the earlier-than-usual arrival of monsoon can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and 20, helping monsoon advance rapidly

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in Delhi, two days ahead of its usual date of arrival.

Monsoon clouds led to rainfall in parts of the city on Wednesday but IMD said the onset would be declared on Thursday as rainfall data from all weather stations for the last 24 hours was required to declare the onset of monsoon.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the northern limit of monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur. The wind system has further advanced over some parts of Rajasthan, eastern Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

Delhi Police women patrol team caught in monsoon downpour in Delhi.

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan

 

Srivastava said light-to-heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi on Thursday.

A trough line had been persisting for many days over Punjab, south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which sped up the movement of monsoon, they said.

