‘Monitoring committee on sealing should be dissolved’

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday sent a memorandum to the Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri, urging him to ask the Supreme Court through the Attorney General to dissolve the monitoring committee set up by it on sealing.

Secretary General, CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal said: “Now that the Supreme Court has already constituted a Special Task Force headed by the Vice-Chairman of the DDA, there is no longer any justification to continue with the monitoring committee and hence the 13-year-old committee should be abolished by the Supreme Court. The government is working to improve the future of Delhi and should immediately bring an amnesty scheme.”

He alleged that the monitoring committee was working as an independent government department without any legal provision and were giving direct orders to all the government departments like the civic bodies, DDA, Delhi police etc. “They never followed the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957, in the last 13 years and has taken arbitrary decisions and conducted various sealing drives which may not be legally valid and as a result has greatly affected Delhi’s business and industry,” he added.

CAIT’s Delhi state president Vipin Abuja and state general secretary Devraj Baweja said the traders’ body was seeking advice from its lawyers on this serious issue and would approach the Supreme Court for dissolving the committee. They also pointed out that the members of the committee have crossed the retirement age.