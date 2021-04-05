Delhi

Mock drill causes panic outside National Media Centre

There was panic outside the National Media Centre (NMC) at Raisina Road here after a ‘suspicious bag’ was found on a footpath.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in charge of security at the NMC, swung into action. A team comprising a bomb disposal squad, dog squad and an Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Delhi Police reached the sport.

The CISF PRO confirmed that it was a mock drill exercise, conducted to check the alertness of security personnel and their response time. A report will be prepared and submitted for further reference.

The Delhi Police refused to comment on the incident.

