Mobile phone usage while driving sees a sharp rise in city

April 29, 2024 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST

The Delhi police noted a 149% surge in prosecutions related to mobile phone usage while driving in the city from January 1 to April 15 this year, as compared to the numbers in the corresponding period of 2023.

Statistics shared by the Delhi Traffic Police reveals that from January 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024, a total of 15,846 motorists were booked for using mobile phones while driving. These numbers are significantly higher than the 6,369 cases reported in the same period, in 2023, it said.

A senior traffic police officer said, “The rise in this concerning trend has prompted the traffic police to undertake stringent measures to ensure the safety of all road users.”

The Delhi Traffic Police have carried out a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles where the most challans were issued this year. This includes Defence Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, and Safdarjung Enclave among others.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that they are actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.

“We urge all members of the public to prioritise safety on the roads by refraining from using mobile phones while driving,” the officer said.