Minor’s murder: four arrested, one on the run

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Samaypur Badli, the police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Monu Ghutna (21) and Ajay (20). The receiver of the robbed phone, Dutta Kamle and Bajrang, were also nabbed, they said.

DCP (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said that on May 11, a body was found under the railway bridge near Mukarba Chowk. The deceased was a minor.

During investigation, it was revealed that on the day of the incident, the victim, along with three of his friends, Sandeep, Soolchand and Rajbind, were returning home. Around 12.30 a.m., they were walking along the railway track when they were attacked by three unknown persons. The accused were carrying pistol and knife.

The accused robbed the victims of ₹4,000 and three mobile phones. However, when one of them resisted, the accused attacked them with knife inflicting sharp injuries. The minor died on spot due to the injuries, while the other three victims managed to escape.

During investigation, the receiver of one of the mobile phones, Kamle, was arrested and at his instance, Ajay and Monu were nabbed and a pistol and three mobile phones and other articles were recovered.

Monu was previously involved in a robbery case, while Ajay was involved in two cases, including a stabbing case.

Further probe is under way and efforts are being made to nab another accused, the DCP added.