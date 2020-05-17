Delhi

Minor’s murder: four arrested, one on the run

Victim was attacked after he resisted robbery

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Samaypur Badli, the police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Monu Ghutna (21) and Ajay (20). The receiver of the robbed phone, Dutta Kamle and Bajrang, were also nabbed, they said.

DCP (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said that on May 11, a body was found under the railway bridge near Mukarba Chowk. The deceased was a minor.

During investigation, it was revealed that on the day of the incident, the victim, along with three of his friends, Sandeep, Soolchand and Rajbind, were returning home. Around 12.30 a.m., they were walking along the railway track when they were attacked by three unknown persons. The accused were carrying pistol and knife.

The accused robbed the victims of ₹4,000 and three mobile phones. However, when one of them resisted, the accused attacked them with knife inflicting sharp injuries. The minor died on spot due to the injuries, while the other three victims managed to escape.

During investigation, the receiver of one of the mobile phones, Kamle, was arrested and at his instance, Ajay and Monu were nabbed and a pistol and three mobile phones and other articles were recovered.

Monu was previously involved in a robbery case, while Ajay was involved in two cases, including a stabbing case.

Further probe is under way and efforts are being made to nab another accused, the DCP added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:51:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/minors-murder-four-arrested-one-on-the-run/article31610386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY