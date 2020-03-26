Minorities panel appeals to Muslims to obey curfew norms

Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan on Thursday appealed to Muslims in the city to strictly obey curfew restrictions and adhere to social distancing norms.

His appeal came as a reaction to an information that Muslims in some areas like Old Delhi, Zakir Nagar, Seelampur and Jafarabad were lax about social distancing and the restrictions imposed by the government to control and contain the virus epidemic.

Mr. Khan asked Muslims in these neighbourhoods to strictly obey the curfew restrictions, adhere to social distancing norms and approach hospitals if symptoms were noticed and follow quarantine rules.

“Imams and mosque committees must strictly adhere to the current restrictions and restrict congregational prayers to a maximum of four persons including, the imam and muezzin while others must pray at home. Preservation of human life is a primary duty of all. People must not pay attention to fake videos offering doubtful advice and cures,” Mr. Khan said.

He added that authorities, especially police, must deal firmly with violators, while allowing people to procure essential supplies or to go to chemists and hospitals.

“Action, in particular, must be taken against imams and mosque committees members who are adamant to flout the current restrictions,” Mr. Khan said.