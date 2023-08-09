Minor forced to worked as help, rescued from Greater Kailash

August 09, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday said a 14-year-old girl has been rescued from a house in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash where she was forced by a couple to work as a domestic help.

According to a DCW official, a complaint regarding the minor was received on August 5.

“The commission, along with the police, reached the location and rescued the girl, who belongs to Giridih district of Jharkhand. She was frightened and traumatised,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

“The girl said that she fled her house and came to Delhi in 2021 because her brother and sister-in-law used to beat her,” the DCW official said, adding that the girl has two sisters and two brothers.

She was purportedly employed by the couple with an offer of ₹3,000-4,000 per month, but had not been paid for some time. The couple, who have two sons, allegedly abused and beat her up regularly.

Ms. Maliwal said the girl has studied till class 7 and her parents had passed away when she was young, adding that the police are yet to register an FIR in the matter.

The case comes days after a 10-year-old girl from Bihar was rescued from a flat in Dwarka, where a pilot and her husband had employed her as a help and allegedly assaulted her on several occasions.