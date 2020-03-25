Migrant labourers left in the lurch, bear the brunt of curbs

Migrant labourers, who got stranded in Delhi-NCR amid the curbs, were seen running pillar to post in search of public transport to reach their native places in U.P., Bihar and other States. Many such labourers, who were seen wandering around the railway and bus stations in Anand Vihar, were inquiring about passenger trains, only to be told that the services are locked till April 15.

“By the time I came to know about the shut down of trains, it was already done. I am concerned about my family at my home in Madhubani in Bihar. I don’t know what to do. All I want is to go back home,” said Chotu Kumar, a labourer.

Small industries

Most of them used to work in the construction sector as masons or helpers and many other small industries. These labourers are stuck in the wake of curbs.

“I have been told to go a night shelter at Anand Vihar where I can stay. But I am worried about my family in Lucknow. I have walked for around 20 kilometres from New Delhi railway station to Anand Vihar but here I have been informed that no trains are available till March 31,” said Vijay Kumar.

On Tuesday, Delhi police have registered 299 FIRs for violation during restrictions. A total of 5,146 people were held and 1,018 vehicles were impounded.

“We issued 2,319 curfew passes to the vehicles involved in essential services. We again request people to remain indoors and do not come out unnecessary,” said a police officer.

To ensure smooth movement of vehicles in essential services, Delhi Police has made a separate lane on the Noida border in east Delhi for emergency vehicles to pass during the restrictions, officials said. They have placed a board where they have written that doctors, media, ambulances, police and other exempted vehicles should use this lane. “Separate lane is on Noida border to facilitate emergency services’ vehicles,” DCP (East) tweeted.