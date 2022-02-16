Mentally unfit man tries to enter NSA’s house

Family of the man said he was undergoing treatment for mental illness

Family of the man said he was undergoing treatment for mental illness

A 43-year-old resident of Bengaluru was detained on Wednesday morning for trying to enter the residence of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. The man is undergoing treatment for mental illness, police said.

A police officer privy to probe said that around 7:30am, the man reached Mr. Doval’s house in a cab and tried to enter the premises but he was stopped by the security. “When he still tried to proceed, the security stopped him forcibly and informed police, to whom he was then handed over,” the officer said.

The man was interrogated for hours by different security agencies, including officers of the district police and Special Cell. During interrogation, police sources said, the man told them that he believes that a chip has been installed inside his brain and he wanted to bring it to Mr. Doval’s notice. “The man said that there is a system installed in his brain and he is being controlled by a few people. He thought he should inform this to the NSA,” the officer said.

Sources said that upon speaking to the family of the man, police officers were informed that the man had undergone treatment for mental illness recently and had come to Delhi on Sunday.

The NSA is secured under the top Z+ category by CISF commandos. Mr. Doval was present at the residence when the incident took place.

At the time of this story going to press, the man was still in police custody.