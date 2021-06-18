Member of gang involved in looting mobile shops nabbed

A member of an inter-State gang, which is allegedly involved in burglaries in over 50 mobile showrooms in Delhi, has been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

On May 17 night, a man complained to the police that someone broke into his JIO mobile showroom near Delhi Cantt police stations and fled off with all the mobile phones. An FIR was lodged. During probe, the police received inputs that members of Mewati Gang are involved in such cases. A tip-off was received by the police that on June 15, a member of Mewati gang, Tarif, would come on a stolen two-wheeler in Vasant Vihar to recce a mobile showroom.

“A trap was laid and the accused, Tarif from Haryana was held. We recovered one countrymade pistol along with two live cartridges from him,” said the officer.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said they have identified other members of the gang as well and arrests will soon be made.