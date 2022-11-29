Mehrauli murder case: Police recover one of the mini-saws used by Aftab Poonawalla

November 29, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police have allegedly recovered one of the mini-saws used by Aftab Poonawalla to dismember his live-in partner Shraddha Walker at his house in south Delhi’s Chattarpur, sources said on November 28.

A senior police officer said they had recovered the weapon from the Mehrauli forest, which several teams of the Delhi police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts have been scouring over the past several days to recover pieces of bones or blood stains, which might possibly match with Shraddha’s DNA sample.

“Police teams deployed at the Mehrauli forest have also recovered suspected body parts of Shraddha based on Aftab’s confession,” the officer said.

Police have so far recovered more than 16 pieces of bones, including pieces of jaw, from the forest area and have sent them to the FSL for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, a police van carrying Aftab on Monday was attacked by a few men wielding swords when he was returning to Tihar jail from the forensic laboratory. The men were attacking the police van even as police personnel can be seen waving a gun at them and diffusing them.

Escaped unhurt

A senior police officer said they received information about the men claiming to be from the Hindu Sena attacking Aftab’s vehicle. A police team was sent to the spot. The officer said they were still verifying the men’s affiliations. “Aftab escaped unhurt and the men were not able to enter inside the van,” the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G.S. Sidhu, said the men stopped the police van and obstructed personnel in discharging their duty by wielding swords and attacking the vehicle with stones. “Two persons have been detained and are currently being questioned,” he said. An FIR under IPC Sections pertaining to obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, among others, has been lodged.

Vishnu Gupta, national president of the Hindu Sena, said that whatever the persons did was their own personal feeling and that “the organisation does not support such acts”.