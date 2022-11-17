  1. EPaper
Mehrauli killing: Poonawala to be quizzed in police custody for 5 days, court permits his narco test

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter

November 17, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aftab Amin Poonawala (L), accused of having murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi on November 15, 2022.

Aftab Amin Poonawala (L), accused of having murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi on November 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Thursday permitted the city police to question Mehrauli killing accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

