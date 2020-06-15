Meeting between Shah and Kejriwal a pointless exercise, says Congress

The Delhi Congress on Sunday said the meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a “pointless exercise” as both the Central and the Delhi governments have failed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Shahwas living in a “make-belief” world as he had tweeted that the country was “strongly fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic” when in reality the number of cases had surged, the party alleged. Delhi Congress chief Ch Anil Kumar said Mr. Shah’s “false hopes and assurances” will only take the country’s situation to doom as the need of the hour is to take fool-proof measures to launch an all-out attack against the pandemic.

He accused Mr. Kejriwal of sitting at home and trying to “fight” the pandemic instead of meeting experts and frontline fighters like healthcare workers. He added that the Capital has three big hospitals under the government, which are ready for inauguration.

“Ambedkar Hospital with a capacity of 600 beds, Burari Hospital with a bed strength of 700-800 and the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Sector 9, Dwarka with a capacity of over 1,200 beds should be utilised instead of availing the 500 train coaches offer by Mr. Shah,” Mr. Kumar said.

Free tests

He added that the Delhi Congress has been insisting that COVID-19 tests should be the right of every citizen of Delhi, and it should be done free of cost and that Mr. Kejriwal should take strong measures instead of giving false assurances to the people.

He also alleged that several letters written by the Delhi Congress to Mr. Kejriwal has gone unanswered which shows that the government was not interested in consultation. He, however, added that he would participate in an all-party meeting of Delhi parties that has been called for by Mr. Shah on June 15.