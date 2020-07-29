Medical representative arrested for robbery

An armed robber was arrested in south Delhi’s Defence Colony area, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

On Sunday around 2.30 p.m., one autorickshaw driver, Amar Singh, was going towards AIIMS. A person signalled him to stop near Andrews Ganj bus stop, the police officer said.

“He asked the auto driver to go to Defence Colony. When they reached a roundabout, the person took out a countrymade pistol and threatened Singh. The auto driver gave the man ₹85,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Victim raised alarm

The accused asked the auto driver to drop him back at Andrews Ganj bus stop. Singh alerted police personnel who were near the spot, Mr. Thakur said. On seeing the police, he took his pistol and aimed at them. Later, Arora threatened to shoot himself. Meanwhile, head constable Dharmender, constable Manish and constable Giriraj engaged him in a conversation and sub-inspector Krishan Pal caught hold of the accused from behind, the DCP said.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

A case was registered at Defence Colony police station. One countrymade pistol with live cartridge and ₹85 were recovered from Arora’s possession. The bike which he used to come to Andrews Ganj has also been recovered, the police said. Preliminary probe revealed that Arora works as a medical representative. He procured the gun from one Tahir, a resident of Jamia Nagar, whom he met in a shop at Kotla, the police added.